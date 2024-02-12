US Senate To Push $95.34B Ukraine, Israel Aid Package Amid Uncertain House Support

Loading... Loading...

The U.S. Senate is set to fast-track a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel despite uncertain support from the House of Representatives.

What Happened: The Senate is preparing to move forward with a bipartisan bill that includes aid for Ukraine and Israel, Reuters reported on Monday. The bill has been delayed for months but received a significant boost when the Senate voted 67-27 to advance it past a key procedural hurdle on Sunday.

The Senate is expected to cast a procedural vote on Monday, which could pave the way for the bill’s continued progress. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has set a target for the bill’s passage by Wednesday.

The aid package, which includes funds for Ukraine and Israel and humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza, has been a priority for President Joe Biden since August. However, the bill has faced resistance in Congress despite warnings from Ukrainian officials about weapon shortages amid renewed Russian attacks.

See Also: Russian President Tells Tucker Carlson Moscow Will Attack This NATO Member ‘Only In One Case’

The bill, currently under debate in the Senate, has encountered opposition from some Republicans who want to halt U.S. aid to Ukraine and strengthen the U.S. border with Mexico. Last week, most Senate Republicans, at the urging of former President Donald Trump, voted against a bipartisan border security bill, leading Schumer to remove the border security provisions and advance the current aid bill.

Why It Matters: The Senate’s push for the aid package comes in the wake of a bipartisan aid proposal of $118.2 billion for Ukraine, Israel, and U.S. border security. This proposal, announced in February, notably includes additional funding for humanitarian assistance in conflict-stricken regions and defense operations in the Red Sea and Taiwan.

However, the Senate’s move also follows a Pentagon revelation that the Defense Department had lost track of over $1 billion in military aid given to Ukraine. This loss of oversight, including sensitive military equipment sent to Ukraine, has raised concerns amid President Biden’s push for additional assistance.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been seeking financial aid during his meetings with global leaders. The delay in aid disbursement and the loss of oversight of previous military aid underscores the urgency of the current aid package being debated in the U.S. Senate.

Read Next: ‘News Is Not Good’ For Trump, As Plurality Of Americans Want His Name Off State Ballots: Pollster Says Some Favor Rejection Of Ex-president Through Election

Photo Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.