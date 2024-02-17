Loading... Loading...

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has called on Congress to expedite the approval of additional aid for Ukraine in the wake of the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

What Happened: Bolton, on Friday in an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Julie Mason Show,” emphasized the urgency of passing the Ukraine aid package, which has been mired in political controversy, reported The Hill. He pointed out that the aid is crucial for Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression.

"I think the way to express our feeling, really, is in the U.S. especially, is to get this Ukraine aid package approved, and get it out of the political turmoil that it's gone through for reasons, in substantial part, utterly unrelated to Ukraine," Bolton said.

President Joe Biden also underscored the significance of the aid, urging House Republicans to act swiftly. He warned that the failure to support Ukraine at this critical juncture would have lasting consequences.

"We have to provide the funding so Ukraine can keep defending itself against Putin's vicious onslaughts and war crimes," Biden said.

While the Senate has already approved a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has indicated that it may not be put to a vote in the lower chamber.

Bolton acknowledged that former President Donald Trump and some Republicans oppose additional Ukraine aid. However, he expressed hope that the majority of the House would support the aid package.

"I just hope they can get through the procedural morass beyond that," Bolton added.

See Also: Biden Vs. Trump: New Poll Finds One Candidate Nearly Closes Gap In Tight Race, Stands To Gain More If Thi

The White House has criticized Johnson for not bringing the Senate’s Ukraine aid package to a vote, accusing him of jeopardizing national security.

Why It Matters: The call for additional Ukraine aid comes in the wake of Navalny’s death, which has sparked international outrage. Navalny, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died under mysterious circumstances in a Russian prison on Friday. His death has led to widespread condemnation and calls for action against the Russian government.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate recently passed a $95 billion foreign policy package, which includes substantial aid for Ukraine, in a bipartisan vote. The approval of this aid package is seen as a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy and a strong message of support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. However, the bill faces hard odds in the House, where the most conservative Republicans as well as Speaker Johnson have expressed disapproval of the legislation.

Amid the escalating tensions, Ukraine has been seeking military aid from Western allies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently visited Germany and France to secure military assistance and finalize bilateral security agreements. The urgency of the situation in Ukraine has further underscored the need for additional aid to counter Russian aggression.

Read Next: Trump Nemesis Chris Christie Says He Would Vote For Biden In 2024 If ‘Necessary To Save The Country’

Photo Via Shutterstock