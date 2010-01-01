Navdeep Yadav

'The Place Is A Palace': Joe Rogan Says If You Believe Judge's Valuation Of Trump's Mar-A-Lago, 'You Don't Give A F*** About The Truth'
Joe Rogan agrees with Trump that the valuation of Mar-a-Lago, determined during the ex-president's New York fraud trial, is significantly undervalued.
Ron DeSantis Delivers Scathing Critique Of Trump In Fiery Rant: 'Don't Need Any More Presidents That Have Lost The Zip On Their Fastball'
Ron DeSantis unleashed sharp criticism against Donald Trump, holding the former president accountable for his own defeat to Joe Biden in 2020.
Former Federal Prosecutor Warns Trump's Trial Delaying Tactic Could Backfire: 'I Don't Think It's Going To Play Well'
Former federal prosecutor warned that Donald Trump's strategy of using his trials as a campaign tool could potentially backfire.
Ted Cruz Slams Joe Biden's Border Wall Decision Amid Migrant Crisis As Window Dressing: 'They've Gone Crazy'
Ted Cruz criticized Joe Biden's recent decision to continue the border wall construction in Texas, dismissing it as mere "window dressing."
'We'll Deal With Them': Trump Ally Jim Jordan Says Ready To Work With Joe Biden If He Becomes House Speaker
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has expressed readiness to work with the White House if elected as the Speaker of the House.
Former Republican Congressman Says Trump Ally Jim Jordan Would Be 'Worst Pick' For House Speaker: 'His Whole Goal...Is To Destroy The Democrats'
Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) would be "the worst pick for the Speaker of the House."
Chris Christie Calls GOP Rival Vivek Ramaswamy 'Practically Trump's Wingman': 'What The Hell Are You Doing Running?'
GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie hit out at fellow candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, accusing him of being too soft on Donald Trump.
Kremlin Mouthpiece Calls For 'Blowing Up A Nuke Over Siberia' To Scare The West From Ukraine War: 'They Will Not Back Down Until...'
Top Kremlin mouthpiece, Margarita Simonyan, suggested"blowing up a nuke over Siberia to scare the West," amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares Support For Donald Trump As House Speaker: 'Make Him Speaker And Then Elect Him President'
Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday publicly declared support for former President Donald Trump as a candidate for the House speaker position.
Chris Christie Slams RNC's 'Dumb Move' To Block Joint Fox Debate With Vivek Ramaswamy: 'Everybody Needs To Be Held To The Same Standard'
Elon Musk Invites GOP Presidential Candidates For Debate On X After RNC Disrupted Joint Fox News Appearance: 'I'm Happy To Host'
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk invited Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy for a debate on his social media platform X.
Pro-Trump Historian Nitpicks Timing Of Ex-Presidential Aides' 'Mysterious' Outrage Amid 'Real And Planned' Damage To Institutions
Historian Victor Davis Hanson questioned the outrage of Donald Trump's former aides over the ex-president's private remarks on veterans.
Will Biden-Xi Jinping Clash Intensify? Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Says 'Neither Country Wants To Go To War'
Ray Dalio said the U.S.-China relations are "on the brink of red lines," though he doesn't foresee a war resulting from this tension.
Trump As House Speaker? This GOP Lawmaker Says He Will Nominate The Ex-President: 'Will Make The House Great Again'
Troy Nehls declared his intention to nominate Donald Trump as the next House Speaker following the historic ousting of Kevin McCarthy.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Sounds Alarm Amid Turbulent Times For GOP After Kevin McCarthy Ousted: 'There's Not A Plan'
Marjorie Taylor Greene said there is no clear plan for a successor, following the historic ousting of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns GOP Against Expelling Matt Gaetz: 'Absolutely Will Not Be Tolerated By Republicans'
Marjorie Taylor Greene has issued a stern warning against any attempts within the GOP to expel Matt Gaetz from the House.
GOP Lawmaker Calls Out 'Charlatan' Matt Gaetz Over Attempt To Oust House Speaker McCarthy: 'Wake Up, Dude'
Mike Lawler has publicly rebuked his colleague, Matt Gaetz, for attempting to remove the House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his leadership role.
Richard Branson Calls Out Marjorie Taylor Greene, House GOP For Ukraine Funding Omission: 'It's A Disgraceful Outcome'
Branson emphasized the importance of Ukraine's struggle, stating it is a defense of more than just their sovereignty.
Pro-Trump Historian Tells Tucker Carlson America Is In 'The Middle Of A Revolution' Amid Ex-President's Civil Fraud Trial
Historian Victor Davis Hanson, discussing the ongoing fraud trial against Donald Trump, told Tucker Carlson that America was "in the middle of a revolution."
Trump's Former Attorney Predicts 'Deathblow' For Ex-President In New York Civil Fraud Trial: 'He Would Lose All Of His Money'
Trump's former attorney predicted a "financial catastrophe" for ex-president as he faces the potential dissolution of some of his companies.

