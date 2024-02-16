Ukraine's Zelenskyy Seeks Military Aid From Germany, France Amid Escalating Conflict With Russia

Loading... Loading...

In a bid to secure military aid and sign bilateral security agreements, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit Germany and France amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

What Happened: Zelenskyy’s visit to Germany and France is scheduled for Friday. The primary objective of the visit is to secure crucial military assistance and finalize bilateral security commitments as Ukraine’s conflict with Russia approaches its third year, Reuters reported.

The visit comes at a critical time, with Ukrainian forces facing significant challenges in the eastern town of Avdiivka. The country is grappling with a shortage of manpower and ammunition, compounded by delays in U.S. military aid.

This trip marks Zelenskyy’s first foreign visit since he replaced his army chief and restructured his military command. Germany and France are expected to become the second and third Ukrainian allies to sign bilateral security deals, which would outline the terms of their continued support until Ukraine achieves its goal of joining the NATO military alliance.

See Also: Flight Attendant Hasn’t Paid Rent For 10 Years, Enjoys ‘Generous Benefit Package’ And Tax-Free Salary

The specifics of the agreements with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are yet to be disclosed. However, the UK’s agreement in January is being used as a model, formalizing a range of support for Ukraine’s security and creating a commitment to provide swift and sustained security assistance in the event of a future Russian armed attack.

“The logic behind it is support for Ukraine over the long term, in order to make Russian aggression fail,” one French official said, according to the report.

Why It Matters: Zelenskyy’s visit to Germany and France comes amid a series of strategic moves to bolster Ukraine’s position in the conflict with Russia. In January, the UK signed a bilateral security deal with Ukraine, formalizing a range of support for Ukraine’s security and creating a commitment to provide swift and sustained security assistance in the event of a future Russian armed attack. In February, the European Union unanimously agreed to extend an aid package to Ukraine, despite Hungary’s resistance.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy has been proactive in seeking support for Ukraine’s financial resources, meeting with JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January. The move was aimed at securing aid to bolster Ukraine’s financial resources amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate is set to fast-track a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel, despite uncertain support from the House of Representatives.

Read Next: Biden Vs. Trump: New Poll Finds One Candidate Nearly Closes Gap In Tight Race, Stands To Gain More If This Happens

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.