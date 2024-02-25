Mike Johnson Gets Urged By Polish Foreign Minister To Back Ukraine: 'Credibility Of Your Country ... At Stake'

Loading... Loading...

Poland’s foreign minister, Radosław Sikorski, has called on US House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to back Ukraine, cautioning that both the US’s credibility and Ukraine’s future hang in the balance.

What Happened: Sikorski, in a CNN interview on Sunday, underscored the significance of US backing for Ukraine. Sikorski expressed, “Mr. Speaker, it is the fate of Ukraine, it is the tortured people of Ukraine that beg you, but it is also the credibility of your country that is at stake,” reported The Hill.

Speaker Johnson is facing mounting pressure to approve a foreign aid package, which includes $60 billion for Ukraine’s battle against Russia. The Senate has already approved the $95 billion emergency defense spending bill, but its future in the House remains uncertain due to Johnson’s hesitation to put it up for a vote without border security measures demanded by House GOP members.

Poland, a neighboring country of Ukraine, has consistently backed Ukraine’s fight against Russia since the invasion began nearly two years ago. Sikorski highlighted the dire situation in Ukraine, stating that Ukrainians are now in defense mode due to a shortage of arms, which is a result of the stalled supplemental aid.

Why It Matters: The $95 billion aid package, which includes funds for Ukraine’s fight against Russia, was passed by the Senate in a bipartisan vote earlier this month. However, Speaker Johnson’s opposition to the bill, which he has previously stated is due to concerns over border security, has stalled its progress in the House.

Meanwhile, tensions in the region continue to escalate. Estonia’s Foreign Intelligence Service has warned that Russia is preparing for a potential conflict with NATO.

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia would only consider sending troops to Poland, a NATO member, if Poland were to attack Russia.

