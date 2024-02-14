Why Robinhood Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD shares rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Robinhood reported fourth-quarter revenue of $471 million, which was up 24% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $456.8 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Robinhood reported earnings per share of 3 cents, which beat a Street consensus estimate of a loss of 1 cent per share.

Robinhood shares jumped 13.8% to $13.47 in pre-market trading

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Brera Holdings PLC BREA gained 397% to $5.07 in pre-market trading.

gained 397% to $5.07 in pre-market trading. Earlyworks Co., Ltd ELWS gained 176.9% to $1.26 in pre-market trading after falling around 8% on Tuesday.

gained 176.9% to $1.26 in pre-market trading after falling around 8% on Tuesday. Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG shares jumped 107.1% to $4.70 in pre-market trading.

shares jumped 107.1% to $4.70 in pre-market trading. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited CCTG shares rose 82.4% to $5.89 in pre-market trading after dipping around 10% on Tuesday.

shares rose 82.4% to $5.89 in pre-market trading after dipping around 10% on Tuesday. Fresh2 Group Limited FRES shares rose 47.8% to $0.7139 in pre-market trading after gaining around 35% on Tuesday.

shares rose 47.8% to $0.7139 in pre-market trading after gaining around 35% on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines Inc. VBIV shares surged 18.3% to $0.7810 in pre-market trading. Brii Biosciences agreed to acquire VBI's IP rights in BRII-179 (VBI-2601) and plans to initiate technology transfer to expand clinical and commercial supplies.

shares surged 18.3% to $0.7810 in pre-market trading. Brii Biosciences agreed to acquire VBI's IP rights in BRII-179 (VBI-2601) and plans to initiate technology transfer to expand clinical and commercial supplies. Gannett Co., Inc. GCI shares gained 18.2% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after falling over 5% on Tuesday.

shares gained 18.2% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after falling over 5% on Tuesday. Iris Energy Limited IREN shares rose 17.8% to $8.15 in pre-market trading.

shares rose 17.8% to $8.15 in pre-market trading. Lyft, Inc. LYFT shares gained 17.7% to $14.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter sales of $1.22 billion and gross bookings of $3.7 billion, up 17% year-over-year. The company’s CFO, Erin Brewer, said the adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to expand 50 basis points in 2024.

Losers

Azitra, Inc. AZTR shares declined 64.4% to $0.31 in pre-market trading. Azitra priced its $5 million public offering of 16.667 million common shares at $0.30 per share.

shares declined 64.4% to $0.31 in pre-market trading. Azitra priced its $5 million public offering of 16.667 million common shares at $0.30 per share. QuidelOrtho Corporation QDEL fell 32.6% to $45.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS below estimates.

fell 32.6% to $45.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS below estimates. Ohmyhome Limited OMH shares declined 29.2% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. Ohmyhome priced upsized $4.8 million public offering of 555,555 ordinary shares at $1.35 per share.

shares declined 29.2% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. Ohmyhome priced upsized $4.8 million public offering of 555,555 ordinary shares at $1.35 per share. Nukkleus Inc. NUKK shares declined 27.6% to $1.42 in pre-market trading after surging over 55% on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs reported a 7.2% passive stake in Nukkleus as of Dec. 29, 2023.

shares declined 27.6% to $1.42 in pre-market trading after surging over 55% on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs reported a 7.2% passive stake in Nukkleus as of Dec. 29, 2023. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL shares dipped 27% to $1.35 in pre-market trading. Esports Entertainment Group announced voluntary delisting from the Nasdaq and transfer to the OTCQB Venture Market.

shares dipped 27% to $1.35 in pre-market trading. Esports Entertainment Group announced voluntary delisting from the Nasdaq and transfer to the OTCQB Venture Market. BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. BGLC shares fell 26.1% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after jumping 282% on Tuesday.

shares fell 26.1% to $1.16 in pre-market trading after jumping 282% on Tuesday. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. CTNT shares fell 25.4% to $1.26 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 25.4% to $1.26 in pre-market trading. Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST fell 19.7% to $26.39 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.

fell 19.7% to $26.39 in pre-market trading after the company issued first-quarter revenue guidance below estimates. BlackLine, Inc. BL declined 14.2% to $50.00 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly results.

declined 14.2% to $50.00 in pre-market trading after reporting quarterly results. Airbnb, Inc. ABNB shares declined 6.1% to $141.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

