Kraft Heinz, Lyft And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Kraft Heinz Company KHC to report quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share on revenue of $6.99 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Kraft Heinz shares rose 0.1% to $36.14 in after-hours trading.

Lyft, Inc. LYFT reported fourth-quarter sales of $1.22 billion and gross bookings of $3.7 billion, up 17% year-over-year. The company’s CFO, Erin Brewer, said the adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to expand 50 basis points in 2024. Lyft shares jumped 15.9% to $14.06 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO to earn 84 cents per share on revenue of $12.71 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Cisco shares rose 0.1% to $49.70 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Zillow Group Inc Z ZG posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter revenue in the range of $495 million to $510 million versus estimates of $500.67 million. Zillow shares gained 6.2% to $57.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Owens Corning OC to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion before the opening bell. Owens Corning shares rose 0.4% to $147.65 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: Jim Cramer Calls Affirm 'A Winner,' But Not C3.ai: 'I Can't Recommend A Stock With No Earnings'