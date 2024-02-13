ZoomInfo Technologies To Rally Around 50%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Loading...
- Keybanc raised the price target for monday.com Ltd. MNDY from $238 to $242. Keybanc analyst Jason Celino maintained an Overweight rating. monday.com shares dipped 10.1% to close at $212.01 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut G1 Therapeutics, Inc. GTHX price target from $14 to $12. Needham analyst Gil Blum maintained a Buy rating. G1 Therapeutics shares fell 1.1% to close at $4.48 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham boosted the price target for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS from $315 to $320. Needham analyst Charles Shi maintained a Buy rating. Cadence Design shares fell 1.7% to close at $306.58 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B. Riley Securities cut The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE price target from $19 to $4. B. Riley Securities analyst Jeff Lick downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Children's Place shares jumped 31.1% to close at $16.39 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Leerink Partners slashed the price target for AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. ANTX from $23 to $7. Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. AN2 Therapeutics shares fell 74.5% to close at $5.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc raised the price target for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC from $80 to $85. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating. Lattice Semiconductor shares gained 1.8% to close at $71.00 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler increased Trimble Inc. TRMB price target from $51 to $68. Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Trimble shares gained 4.2% to close at $54.69 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler boosted ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI price target from $23 to $24. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating. ZoomInfo shares gained 4.1% to close at $16.02 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Daiwa Capital cut PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL price target from $64 to $62. Daiwa Capital analyst Kazuya Nishimura downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. PayPal shares gained 2% to close at $60.09 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities lowered The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. NAPA price target from $11 to $8. B of A Securities analyst Peter Galbo downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform . Duckhorn Portfolio shares gained 2.6% to close at $9.10 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
