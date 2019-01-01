ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) was reported by Stifel on May 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $75.00 expecting ZI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 106.33% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) was provided by Stifel, and ZoomInfo Technologies maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ZoomInfo Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ZoomInfo Technologies was filed on May 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $85.00 to $75.00. The current price ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) is trading at is $36.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
