Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) was reported by Citigroup on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting PLCE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -21.76% downside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) was provided by Citigroup, and Children's Place downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Children's Place, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Children's Place was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Children's Place (PLCE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $48.00 to $36.00. The current price Children's Place (PLCE) is trading at is $46.01, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
