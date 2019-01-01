Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor
The latest price target for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) was reported by Susquehanna on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $65.00 expecting LSCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.95% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) was provided by Susquehanna, and Lattice Semiconductor upgraded their positive rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lattice Semiconductor, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lattice Semiconductor was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $65.00. The current price Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) is trading at is $52.02, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
