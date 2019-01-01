Cadence Design Sys (NASDAQ:CDNS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cadence Design Sys
Cadence Design Sys Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cadence Design Sys (NASDAQ: CDNS) was reported by UBS on April 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $180.00 expecting CDNS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.21% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cadence Design Sys (NASDAQ: CDNS) was provided by UBS, and Cadence Design Sys maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cadence Design Sys, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cadence Design Sys was filed on April 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cadence Design Sys (CDNS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $170.00 to $180.00. The current price Cadence Design Sys (CDNS) is trading at is $156.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
