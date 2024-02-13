Teradata, Coca-Cola And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Coca-Cola Company KO to report quarterly earnings at 49 cents per share on revenue of $10.68 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Coca-Cola shares fell 0.2% to $59.60 in after-hours trading.

Teradata Corporation TDC reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance. Teradata shares dipped 14.1% to $41.89 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Lyft, Inc. LYFT to earn 8 cents per share on revenue of $1.22 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lyft shares rose 0.5% to $12.46 in after-hours trading.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company said it sees fiscal year 2024 adjusted operating income of between $492 million and $502 million and earnings of between 99 cents and $1.01 per share. ZoomInfo shares jumped 24.5% to $19.95 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. AN to report quarterly earnings at $4.95 per share on revenue of $6.70 billion before the opening bell. AutoNation shares rose 0.5% to $154.60 in after-hours trading.

