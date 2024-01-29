Why ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Shares Are Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM shares rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $14 to $20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares climbed 9.2% to $14.72 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY gained 71.3% to $0.2810 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals recently agreed to market Avenova-branded products in the European Union.

Spectral AI, Inc. MDAI gained 33.9% to $3.63 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 35% on Friday. BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman recently initiated coverage on Spectral AI with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4.

TuanChe Limited TC shares jumped 31.4% to $3.10 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 10% on Friday.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited JZ gained 24.1% to $0.7818 in pre-market trading.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTP surged 17.7% to $0.5884 in pre-market trading. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals recently announced that, following a Type C meeting held on Jan. 17, 2024, with the FDA, the company will move forward with a pivotal clinical study of tafenoquine in hospitalized babesiosis patients in the U.S.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. BJDX shares rose 16.7% to $0.90 in pre-market trading.

Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI shares rose 16.4% to $0.61 in pre-market trading. Palisade Bio requested to withdraw the registration statement and may consider subsequent private offerings instead.

IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC shares gained 16.3% to $0.3820 in pre-market trading after surging around 60% on Friday.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. CPHI shares gained 12.3% to $0.1051 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA shares dipped 35.6% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after jumping 31% on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics recently said it has reached 50% enrollment in ASPIRE trial of ivospemin plus gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel combo in first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. AEVA shares fell 35.6% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after falling around 4% on Friday.

Aclarion, Inc. ACON shares fell 28.2% to $2.04 in pre-market trading after surging 52% on Friday.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP fell 18.3% to $24.06 in pre-market trading. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 249% on Friday after the company announced data from the first-in-human clinical study of CRB-701 is being presented as a poster by its development partner CSPC Pharmaceutical at ASCO GU 2024.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. PLAG fell 17.7% to $0.34 after dipping 8% on Friday.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. IVP shares declined 17.7% to $0.1840 in pre-market trading after surging 17% on Friday.

Globavend Holdings Limited GVH shares fell 17% to $0.7890 in pre-market trading.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX declined 16.1% to $0.3610 in pre-market trading after gaining around 83% on Friday.

Cyngn Inc. CYN shares declined 12.7% to $0.2322 in pre-market trading after gaining around 24% on Friday.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG shares dipped 5.6% to $21.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter results and agreed with the US Department of Justice (DOJ), representing the FDA, on terms of consent decree focused on Philips Respironics in the US.

