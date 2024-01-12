'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Dominates with 400% Surge in Token Burns, Whales Acquire $1.38M in SHIB, Trump's Town Hall Draws 4.4M Views, Eclipsing Haley-DeSantis GOP Debate - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
January 12, 2024 8:04 AM | 4 min read
Loading...
Loading...

Crypto

US Markets

US Politics

World Politics

US Economy

World Economy

Tech

Loading...
Loading...

Electric Vehicle

Consumer

Communication

Shiba Inu. Image via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsTop Stories