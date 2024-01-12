'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Dominates with 400% Surge in Token Burns, Whales Acquire $1.38M in SHIB, Trump's Town Hall Draws 4.4M Views, Eclipsing Haley-DeSantis GOP Debate - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading...
Loading...
Crypto
- Crypto Analyst Predicts Pepe Coin ‘To Be Breaking Out’ As Price Escapes Bearish Channel
- Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Proposes A 33% Boost In Network’s Gas Limit
- ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu Scorches The Charts: Token Burn Skyrockets 400%, Whales Accumulate $1.38M Worth Of SHIB
- Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood Projects A Single Bitcoin Could Be Worth $1.5M By 2030: ‘Probability Of The Bull Case Has Increased’
- Robinhood Lists All 11 Bitcoin Spot ETFs, Platform’s General Manager Calls Increased Access To King Crypto A ‘Good Thing’
- Elizabeth Warren Slams SEC Spot Bitcoin ETF Approval: ‘Wrong on The Law And Wrong On The Policy’
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As ETF Trading Brings 230M In Liquidations: Analyst Says ‘Reality Kicks In’
US Markets
- Flexsteel Industries Posts Strong Preliminary Results, Joins Wipro, Sify Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Friday’s Pre-Market Session
- Investor Sentiment Eases Following Inflation Data; Bank Earnings In Focus
US Politics
- Trump’s Live Town Hall Rakes 4.4M Views, Overshadows Haley-Desantis GOP Debate
- Defense Department Lost Track Of Over $1B Military Aid Given To Ukraine, Reveals Pentagon’s Inspector General
- Trump Berates Judge After He Was Cut Off In Closing Remarks Of $370M New York Civil Fraud Case: ‘Would Not Let Me Explain’
- Donald Trump Dominates New Hampshire, Nikki Haley Trails By 14 Points, Shows New Poll
- Hunter Biden’s Daughter Counters Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Claims About Her Father’s Alleged Escape From Congress
- Biden Vs. Trump: President Regains Lead In National 2024 Election Poll, But Top Voter Concern Could Be Bad News
World Politics
- Powerhouses America, China, Russia Race For Saudi Arabia’s Mineral Resources As Kingdom Positions Itself As A “Super Region”
- North Korea Opens Borders For Tourists After Nearly 4 Years, Welcoming Russian Visitors Amid Geopolitical Tensions
- Antony Blinken To Meet Top Chinese Official A Day Before Critical Presidential Election In Taiwan
- US Sanctions Russian Entities Over Purchase Of Ballistic Missiles From Kim Jong Un For Ukraine War
- US-Led Coalition Strikes Houthi Targets In Yemen In Response To Red Sea Attacks: Joe Biden Says ‘Will Not Hesitate To Direct Further Measures’
US Economy
- Fed Has ‘Already Lost’ Inflation War, Says Gold Bull Peter Schiff After ‘Hotter-Than-Expected’ December CPI Data: Are Rate Hikes Coming?
World Economy
Tech
- Apple Will Use Face Scans To Determine The Perfect Apple Vision Pro Size For You: Report
- Google’s Mysterious Purge Claims Over 1,000 Employees – What’s Happening Behind Closed Doors?
- Meta Offers $51M To Resolve Ads Lawsuit With Canadian Facebook Users In Four Provinces
- Google Join Hands With Chilean Government To Establish First APAC-Linking Undersea Cable
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Discusses Strategies To ‘Mitigate The Risk’ Of AI With House Speaker Mike Johnson
- Apple’s Board Witnesses Major Shake-Up: Former US Vice President Al Gore And James Bell To Retire
Loading...
Loading...
Electric Vehicle
- Tesla Shares Set To Open At 2-Month Low As 2024 Gloom Lingers: What’s Going On?
- Tesla’s First US Price Hike Of 2024: Model Y 7-Seat Option Surges By $500
- Tesla Bulls At Odds After Hertz’s EV Selloff: ‘Blow’ For Musk’s Company Or ‘Black Eye Moment’ For Car Rental Firm?
- Tesla Announces Price Drop In China, Entry-Level EV Now 6% Cheaper
Consumer
- Stellantis Invests In French Sodium-Ion Battery Tech Developer Tiamat
- International Flavors & Fragrances Shares Are Up: Here’s Why
- eBay Agrees To Pay $3M For Sending Live Cockroaches And Fetal Pig To Silent Critical Bloggers
Communication
- Elon Musk’s Everything-App ‘Closer Than Everyone Thinks:’ X CEO Linda Yaccarino Outlines ‘Completely Transformational’ Vision At CES 2024
- Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios to Trim Workforce After Wrapping Productions: Report
Shiba Inu. Image via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: NewsTop Stories