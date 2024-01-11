US-Led Coalition Strikes Houthi Targets In Yemen In Response To Red Sea Attacks: Joe Biden Says 'Will Not Hesitate To Direct Further Measures'

Loading... Loading...

A coalition led by the U.S. has initiated a series of attacks on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen. This comes as a response to the Houthis’ refusal to comply with an ultimatum to cease their Red Sea ship assaults.

What Happened: The U.S.-led coalition, with support from Britain, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, executed over a dozen strikes on Houthi rebel sites in Yemen on Thursday, reported the Wall Street Journal. The strikes were specifically aimed at the rebels’ radar systems and sites for drones and missiles.

This development comes in the wake of the Houthi rebels’ recent missile and drone attacks on ships transiting the Red Sea, which they claim are in response to Israel’s actions against the Hamas group in Gaza.

U.S. President Joe Biden strongly condemned these attacks, stating, “I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary.”

The Houthi officials responded by blaming the attacks on American, Zionist, and British aggression and warned of potential strikes on U.S. bases in the region.

Why It Matters: The recent escalation in the Red Sea region, with the U.S. and its allies taking military action against Houthi targets, follows a series of events that have disrupted the area’s maritime activities.

Just last week, the U.S. and its allies issued an ultimatum to the Houthis to stop their attacks on international shipping but were met with continued aggression. This has led to the recent coalition strikes to curb these threats.

The ongoing tensions in the Red Sea are also impacting global oil prices, as seen in a recent surge to over $74 per share following the seizure of a tanker by Iran.

Amid these escalating tensions, the U.S. and its allies have taken a stronger stance against the Houthi rebels to safeguard international commerce and personnel in the region.

