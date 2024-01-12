Trump's Live Town Hall Rakes 4.4M Views, Overshadows Haley-Desantis GOP Debate

Loading... Loading...

In a recent turn of events, Donald Trump‘s live town hall on Fox News drew in approximately 4.4 million viewers, eclipsing the 2.6 million audience for the debate between two of his Republican rivals that aired on CNN.

What Happened: Reuters reported that Trump’s town hall, which occurred on Wednesday, outperformed the GOP debate that featured presidential contenders Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), according to the ratings data released by Nielsen.

However, in a separate press release, CNN mentioned that the Republican debate, which overlapped with the town hall for an hour, reached a total of 6.4 million viewers across CNN and the CNN Max streaming service.

Both events took place in Des Moines, Iowa, the site of the impending Republican nominating contest.

Despite not participating in any Republican Party debates thus far, Trump’s town hall on Fox News garnered more viewers than his previous appearances on the network, including a live town hall in May 2023 that drew 3.3 million viewers and a May 2020 event that attracted 3.8 million viewers.

See Also: Trump Erupts In Court, Proclaiming Innocence In New York Fraud Trial

Trump’s decision to appear on Fox News instead of joining the Republican debate has been seen as significant given his controversial relationship with the network. Despite their past differences, the town hall marked a new chapter for both Trump and the Rupert Murdoch-controlled Fox.

Why It Matters: During the town hall, Trump revealed his potential running mate for the 2024 elections, sparking widespread speculation about his future political moves. He hinted, “I know who it's going to be.”

Trump also suggested that a potential stock market crash might occur if he doesn't succeed in the 2024 U.S. presidential elections.

“I just don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” referring to Hoover’s tenure, which witnessed the Great Depression.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Also: Trump’s Triple Whammy: Ex-President’s Niece Says ‘Donald Has Never Met A Challenge He Didn’t Cower Away From’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.