Crypto Analyst Predicts Pepe Coin 'To Be Breaking Out' As Price Escapes Bearish Channel

Cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez said that the meme cryptocurrency Pepe Coin PEPE/USD is currently showcasing signs of a bullish breakout from a downward trend.

What Happened: PEPE’s value on the 4-hour chart is seen emerging from a descending parallel channel—a pattern that shows that PEPE is off to a rally.

A descending parallel channel pattern shows that PEPE's price will go down over time while bouncing between two downward-sloping lines: one line is above the price and acting like a ceiling (resistance), while the other line is below the price, acting like a floor (support). These lines are parallel and contain the price between them, creating what is called a “channel.”

Pepe is up 12% rise in the past week—outperforming other meme cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD that were up 1%-3% in the last seven days. At the time of writing, PEPE was trading at $0.0000013, down 1% in the last 24 hours.

Ali Martinez, in a tweet on X said, "PEPE could advance toward $0.0000016 or even $0.0000019!”

SOL Analysis: In another analysis, Martinez has shared an optimistic scenario for Solana SOL/USD, identified through technical patterns on its price chart. Martinez said, “Solana is breaking out from a bull flag that developed on the 4-hour chart.”

The chart suggests that if Solana can manage to maintain a price above the key level of $106—a criterion for confirming the pattern—it might spark a bullish rally for the ‘Ethereum ETH/USD killer'.

According to his analysis, such a breakout could propel the SOL token, potentially escalating its market price by 47%, with projections set between “$150 – $165.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, SOL was trading at $94.38, down 2.44% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro

