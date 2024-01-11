Donald Trump Dominates New Hampshire, Nikki Haley Trails By 14 Points, Shows New Poll

Loading... Loading...

As the New Hampshire primary approaches, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley seems to be losing momentum, according to a new poll.

What Happened: The poll conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center revealed that 31% of probable Republican primary voters would support Haley, with 45% opting for former President Donald Trump. The poll, which was conducted from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, indicates a one-point increase for each candidate since December.

Despite previously witnessing a surge in support, largely due to her formidable performances in GOP debates and endorsements, Haley’s momentum seems to have plateaued. This raises questions about how much she can catch up before the state’s Jan. 23 primary.

The poll is based on online responses from 1,194 likely New Hampshire Republican primary voters and has a margin of error of +/- 2.8%. Other polls also show Trump leading, indicating that Haley has ground to make up.

The unexpected exit of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie from the race could potentially work in Haley’s favor, as she now has the chance to consolidate the moderate and anti-Trump votes in the state.

Why It Matters: Haley’s recent decline in polls comes as a surprise given her previous surge. She had been closing the gap on Trump in New Hampshire, as reported by a Benzinga article published on Wednesday This surge was significant considering Trump’s dominance in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, with a 29-point lead over Haley in her home state, as detailed in another Benzinga article.

While Haley’s rise in the polls has been noteworthy, Trump had been strengthening his grip on New Hampshire three weeks before the primary, as highlighted in a Benzinga report.

The endorsement of Haley by New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu in December 2023, as noted in a Benzinga article, had significantly boosted her campaign, positioning her as an alternative to Trump within the Republican party. However, it now appears that Haley’s momentum has slowed.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

