Tesla Announces Price Drop in China, Entry-Level EV Now 6% Cheaper

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has cut the prices on its cheapest vehicle in China by as much as 6% while also cutting prices on its best-selling SUV.
What Happened: According to the Tesla website, the Model 3 rear-wheel drive is now priced at 15,500 yuan (about $2,183) lower at 245,900 yuan while its long-range version is priced at 285,900 yuan.
The company also cut prices on select versions of its Model Y SUV by as much as 2.8%. While the rear-wheel drive version is now priced at 7,500 yuan (about $1,056) lower at 258,900 yuan, the long-range version is priced at 299,900 yuan.
The price of the Performance edition of the Model Y, however, remains unchanged at 363,900 yuan.
|Model
|Older Starting Price (In Yuan)
|Current Starting Price (In Yuan)
|Model 3 RWD
|261,400
|245,900
|Model 3 Long Range
|297,400
|285,900
|Model Y RWD
|266,400
|258,900
|Model Y Long Range
|306,400
|299,900
Photo by Koshiro K on Shutterstock.
