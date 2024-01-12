Flexsteel Industries Posts Strong Preliminary Results, Joins Wipro, Sify Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 50 points on Friday.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS rose sharply in today’s pre-market trading after the company reported strong preliminary results for the second quarter.

The company said it sees preliminary earnings of 57 cents per share, versus analysts’ estimates of 27 cents per share. The company sees revenue of $100.1 million versus expectations of $96.77 million. Flexsteel Industries also issued financial guidance for the remainder of fiscal year 2024 and fiscal year 2025.

Flexsteel Industries shares jumped 26.8% to $22.87 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Sify Technologies Limited SIFY shares rose 6.9% to $1.86 in pre-market trading. Sify Technologies is expected to report its unaudited IFRS financial results for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, 2023 before the opening bell on Jan. 18, 2024.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. ARQT climbed 5.4% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after falling over 10% on Thursday. Arcutis Canada recently announced Health Canada acceptance of the supplement to a new drug submission for Roflumilast Foam 0.3% for seborrheic dermatitis in individuals 9 years of age and older.

Nordic American Tankers Limited NAT shares gained 5.3% to $4.58 in pre-market trading.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA gained 4.4% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after falling around 5% on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks recently said preliminary unaudited Cell Engineering revenue is expected to be within the previously disclosed guidance range of $145 – $150 million in 2023.

NexGen Energy Ltd. NXE rose 4.7% to $7.38 in pre-market trading.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM rose 4.3% to $14.31 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. UP gained 3.9% to $4.55 in pre-market trading.

Wipro Limited WIT gained 3% to $5.53 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly results.

