'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Scorches The Charts: Token Burn Skyrockets 400%, Whales Accumulate $1.38M Worth Of SHIB

Self-proclaimed ‘Dogecoin DOGE/USD killer' Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, experienced a significant uptick in its token burn rate, surging by over 400% in just 24 hours.

What Happened: The increase in burn rate corresponds to a removal of 18 million SHIB tokens from the circulating supply, Shibburn, a Shiba Inu burn rate tracker reported.

Data from Shibburn shows three anonymous entities have transferred a combined total of 16 million SHIB to an irretrievable “dead wallet”.

This comes after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved exchange-traded funds (ETFs), notable Ethereum ETH/USD whales have increased their holdings in SHIB.



One particularly large transaction involved a crypto whale acquiring 136.86 billion SHIB tokens, valued at approximately $1.38 million when the transaction was recorded. The funds were moved from the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to a private decentralized wallet.

Why It Matters: Meanwhile, blockchain analytics firm LookOnChain has reported that over the past month, $24.15 million worth of SHIB has been withdrawn from Binance.

