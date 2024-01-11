Hunter Biden's Daughter Counters Marjorie Taylor Greene's Claims About Her Father's Alleged Escape From Congress

Loading... Loading...

In recent developments, Naomi Biden, the daughter of Hunter Biden, has come forward to defend her father against the allegations made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) during a recent House hearing.

What Happened: Greene accused Hunter Biden of leaving a committee hearing when she started to speak. Naomi Biden refuted these claims on X, formerly known as Twitter, asserting that Greene was distorting the truth, reported The Hill on Thursday.

Hunter Biden made an unanticipated appearance at a House Oversight and Accountability Committee meeting, where the possibility of holding him in contempt of Congress was being discussed due to his alleged refusal of a subpoena issued in December.

Greene claimed on X that Hunter Biden “fled the scene” as she started exposing “the truth behind the Biden Crime Family”. She also suggested that there was substantial proof of corruption within the Biden family.

First Lady Jill Biden, during her interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”, voiced her pride in her son’s recovery from addiction and labeled the accusations against him as “cruel”.

At the hearing, Rep. Nancy Mace expressed her displeasure with Hunter Biden’s presence, accusing him of “spitting in our face” and disregarding a congressional subpoena. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett subsequently criticized Mace’s remarks.

Why It Matters: The controversy started when Hunter Biden chose to publicly testify rather than attend a private deposition, in response to a subpoena. This defiance might lead to him being held in contempt of Congress, intensifying his existing legal struggles.

Greene branded this act as an “impeachable offense”, expressing her dissatisfaction on social media platform X.

In an unexpected twist, on Wednesday, Hunter Biden attended a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing, causing a major stir among lawmakers. His surprise presence was in response to a subpoena he had previously defied.

