Greenbrier Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Kura Sushi USA, AxoGen And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 100 points on Friday.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX rose sharply during Friday’s session following upbeat earnings.

Greenbrier posted adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, topping market estimates of 73 cents per share. The company said it sees FY24 revenue of $3.4 billion to $3.7 billion, versus estimates of $3.58 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Greenbrier shares surged 13.8% to $50.50 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

AxoGen, Inc. AXGN shares rose 20.4% to $8.13 as the company reported preliminary unaudited revenue for fourth quarter and full-year 2023. The company also said President and Chief Executive Officer Karen Zaderej plans to retire from the Company by Jan. 2025.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. KRUS gained 15.7% to $86.31 following first-quarter results.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON gained 13.1% to $6.93.

VTEX VTEX gained 12.8% to $7.68. Morgan Stanley analyst Cesar Medina upgraded Vtex from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $5.5 to $8.

Jin Medical International Ltd. ZJYL jumped 12.4% to $142.64.

Puyi Inc. PUYI gained 11.5% to $6.24.

The Pennant Group, Inc. PNTG gained 9.5% to $15.51. Stephens & Co. analyst Scott Fidel upgraded Pennant from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $18.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. BAER rose 8.4% to $7.27.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. CRGX gained 8.3% to $21.53.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN shares climbed 8% to $15.72. Stifel analyst Jonathan Block upgraded Elanco Animal Health from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $13 to $20.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT gained 7.6% to $2.2703.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS rose 5.6% to $12.41.

Foot Locker, Inc. FL gained 4.6% to $29.74.

