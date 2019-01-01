ñol

Greenbrier Companies
(NYSE:GBX)
41.96
0.82[1.99%]
At close: Jun 2
41.95
-0.0100[-0.02%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low41.28 - 42.15
52 Week High/Low36.19 - 53.46
Open / Close41.3 / 41.95
Float / Outstanding19.4M / 32.6M
Vol / Avg.117.2K / 378.3K
Mkt Cap1.4B
P/E18.37
50d Avg. Price44.54
Div / Yield1.08/2.63%
Payout Ratio48.21
EPS0.39
Total Float19.4M

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Greenbrier Companies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 6

EPS

$0.380

Quarterly Revenue

$682.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$682.8M

Earnings Recap

 

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Greenbrier Companies beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $387.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 5.84% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Greenbrier Companies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.21 0.74 0.13 -0.37
EPS Actual 0.32 0.98 0.69 -0.28
Revenue Estimate 532.55M 610.37M 489.44M 386.58M
Revenue Actual 550.70M 599.23M 450.14M 295.62M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Greenbrier Companies using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Greenbrier Companies Questions & Answers

Q
When is Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) reporting earnings?
A

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) is scheduled to report earnings on July 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 6, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.03, which beat the estimate of $0.83.

Q
What were Greenbrier Companies’s (NYSE:GBX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $439.2M, which missed the estimate of $515.5M.

