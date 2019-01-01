Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Greenbrier Companies beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $387.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 5.84% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Greenbrier Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.74
|0.13
|-0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.32
|0.98
|0.69
|-0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|532.55M
|610.37M
|489.44M
|386.58M
|Revenue Actual
|550.70M
|599.23M
|450.14M
|295.62M
