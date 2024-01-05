Why Dermata Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 57%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced the issuance of a new patent in Japan for its DMT410 program for the treatment of hyperhidrosis.

Dermata Therapeutics shares jumped 57.3% to $0.9601 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Ainos, Inc. AIMD gained 142.6% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after falling more than 12% on Thursday.

Safe and Green Development Corporation SGD shares rose 34.5% to $1.83 in pre-market trading. Safe And Green Development recently issued an update on LOI for acquisition of Xene AI Software platform.

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. PNST shares gained 17.4% to $6.18 in pre-market trading after dipping over 35% on Thursday.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. FUSN shares climbed 12.6% to $9.50 in pre-market trading. Fusion Pharmaceuticals said it has achieved alignment with the FDA on a protocol and development plan for FPI-2265.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT shares gained 10.5% to $1.48 in pre-market trading.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS shares rose 10.2% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after falling around 5% on Thursday. Intelligent Bio Solutions recently received National Association of Testing Authorities accreditation for its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening Solution.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. IVP gained 10.1% to $0.3799 in pre-market trading. Inspire Veterinary Partners recently announced the Opening of Newly Relocated and expanded family pet care animal hospital in Sugarland, Texas.

MMTec, Inc. MTC shares rose 8.2% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after surging around 15% on Thursday.

shares rose 8.2% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after surging around 15% on Thursday. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. BIOR gained 7.4% to $1.45 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT shares fell 30.1% to $2.65 in pre-market trading after reporting topline results from ARISE-HF Phase 3 study of AT-001 in diabetic cardiomyopathy.

Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL shares fell 24.6% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after jumping around 15% on Thursday.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT shares fell 21.7% to $0.0994 in pre-market trading after jumping 56% on Thursday.

CISO Global Inc. CISO shares fell 20.7% to $0.0829 in pre-market trading. CISO Global said the Nasdaq has determined to delist securities from Nasdaq.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares fell 20.7% to $0.2714 in pre-market trading. Avenue Therapeutics shares jumped over 94% on Thursday after the company announced it reached a final agreement with the FDA for the Phase 3 safety study for IV tramadol.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH shares fell 20.5% to $0.6180 in pre-market trading after dipping over 47% on Thursday.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB shares fell 16.9% to $0.1350 in pre-market trading. On Dec. 29, Verb Technology Company entered into a securities purchase agreement with Streeterville Capital where company sold and investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company's newly designated non-convertible Series C preferred stock for $3 million.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. VYGR fell 16.6% to $9.04 in pre-market trading. Voyager Therapeutics priced its public offering of 7,777,778 common shares at $9 per share.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. KORE shares fell 16.4% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after jumping over 60% on Thursday.

shares fell 16.4% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after jumping over 60% on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW fell 14.2% to $4.29 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on Steward Health Care. Keybanc analyst Austin Wurschmidt downgraded Medical Properties Trust from Overweight to Sector Weight.

