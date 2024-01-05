Costco Wholesale, Constellation Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares gained 0.8% to $244.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Franklin Covey Co. FC reported upbeat sales for its first quarter on Thursday. Franklin Covey shares fell 6% to $37.01 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX to earn 73 cents per share on revenue of $849.94 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Greenbrier shares gained 0.02% to $44.35 in after-hours trading.

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation COST reported net sales of $26.15 billion for the retail month of December, representing a 9.9% increase from $23.80 billion last year. Costco shares gained 1% to $654.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO to post a quarterly loss at 7 cents per share on revenue of $82.04 million before the opening bell. AngioDynamics shares gained 0.7% to $7.80 in after-hours trading.

 

