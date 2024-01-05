Costco Wholesale, Constellation Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares gained 0.8% to $244.30 in after-hours trading.

Franklin Covey Co. FC reported upbeat sales for its first quarter on Thursday. Franklin Covey shares fell 6% to $37.01 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX to earn 73 cents per share on revenue of $849.94 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Greenbrier shares gained 0.02% to $44.35 in after-hours trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST reported net sales of $26.15 billion for the retail month of December, representing a 9.9% increase from $23.80 billion last year. Costco shares gained 1% to $654.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO to post a quarterly loss at 7 cents per share on revenue of $82.04 million before the opening bell. AngioDynamics shares gained 0.7% to $7.80 in after-hours trading.

