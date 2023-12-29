Expedia To Rally Around 10%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Loading...
For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Nomura raised Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER price target from $59 to $62. Nomura analyst Anindya Das downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Uber shares fell 0.2% to close at $63.14 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Equifax Inc. EFX from $195 to $222. Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong maintained a Neutral rating. Equifax shares fell 0.3% to close at $249.61 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ascendiant Capital boosted the price target for Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE from $133 to $168. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. Expedia shares gained 0.02% to close at $153.28 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ascendiant Capital increased Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG price target from $3,700 to $3,900. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. Booking shares gained 0.5% to close at $3,550.47 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG boosted the price target for Natera, Inc. NTRA from $75 to $85. BTIG analyst Mark Massaro maintained a Buy rating. Natera shares gained 1.3% to close at $62.04 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James cut the price target for ConocoPhillips COP from $146 to $140. Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy rating. ConocoPhillips shares fell 1.7% to close at $116.50 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Cowen cut NeoGenomics, Inc. NEO price target from $22 to $19. TD Cowen analyst Dan Brennan maintained an Outperform rating. NeoGenomics shares fell 18.1% to close at $16.79 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark slashed Altice USA, Inc. ATUS price target from $10 to $5. Benchmark analyst Matthew Harrigan maintained a Buy rating. Altice USA shares gained 6.6% to close at $3.25 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho boosted ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD price target from $35 to $40. Mizuho analyst Uy Ear maintained a Buy rating. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.2% to close at $31.39 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ascendiant Capital increased Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK price target from $1.5 to $2. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. Outlook Therapeutics shares fell 7.8% to close at $0.4267 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
