NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for NeoGenomics
The latest price target for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) was reported by Piper Sandler on June 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting NEO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.09% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) was provided by Piper Sandler, and NeoGenomics initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of NeoGenomics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for NeoGenomics was filed on June 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest NeoGenomics (NEO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $13.00. The current price NeoGenomics (NEO) is trading at is $8.07, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
