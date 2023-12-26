Cognizant Technology Solutions To Rally Over 13%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Loading...
For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX price target from $300 to $330. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Karuna Therapeutics shares jumped 47.7% to close at $317.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for AlloVir, Inc. ALVR from $17 to $1. B of A Securities analyst Jason Zemansky downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform. AlloVir shares fell 67.2% to close at $0.7654 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Farmland Partners Inc. FPI from $14 to $15. Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained an Outperform rating. Farmland Partners shares gained 1.3% to close at $12.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Paychex, Inc. PAYX from $130 to $125. Citigroup analyst Peter Christiansen maintained a Neutral rating. Paychex shares rose 0.8% to close at $119.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. slashed the price target for Equillium, Inc. EQ from $4.5 to $4. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju maintained a Buy rating. Equillium shares fell 0.3% to close at $0.6570 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. OHI price target from $34 to $31. Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating. Omega Healthcare Investors shares fell 0.1% to close at $30.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN price target from $13 to $15. Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Strong Buy rating. Huntington Bancshares shares gained 0.2% to close at $12.66 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush boosted Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH price target from $75 to $85. Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri maintained an Outperform rating. Cognizant Technology shares gained 1.3% to close at $75.15 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson increased Modine Manufacturing Company MOD price target from $60 to $80. DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville maintained a Buy rating. Modine Manufacturing shares gained 1.5% to close at $58.67 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital increased CMS Energy Corporation CMS price target from $61 to $64. BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker maintained an Outperform rating. CMS Energy shares gained 0.6% to close at $57.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
