Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Equillium
Equillium Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting EQ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 502.41% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Equillium maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Equillium, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Equillium was filed on March 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Equillium (EQ) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.00 to $15.00. The current price Equillium (EQ) is trading at is $2.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
