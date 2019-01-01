Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) was reported by Raymond James on March 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting FPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.67% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) was provided by Raymond James, and Farmland Partners maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Farmland Partners, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Farmland Partners was filed on March 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Farmland Partners (FPI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $15.00. The current price Farmland Partners (FPI) is trading at is $14.90, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
