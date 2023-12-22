Nike Posts Downbeat Sales, Joins NetEase And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow Jones futures falling more than 100 points on Friday.
Shares of NIKE, Inc. NKE shares fell sharply in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
NIKE posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but sales missed expectations. The company also stated that it is assessing opportunities to deliver up to $2 billion in cumulative cost savings during the next three years.
Nike shares dipped 11.4% to $108.61 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.
- NetEase, Inc. NTES fell 23.6% to $79.81 in pre-market trading. In an unexpected move right before Christmas, China’s top gaming regulator introduced new draft rules aimed at controlling excessive spending and online gaming usage.
- TAL Education Group TAL shares fell 13.5% to $10.86 in pre-market trading.
- Nanobiotix S.A. NBTX shares declined 12.2% to $6.74 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 15% on Thursday.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI shares fell 11.2% to $10.28 in pre-market trading. China’s top gaming regulator introduced new draft rules aimed at controlling excessive spending and online gaming usage.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. LX shares dipped 10.8% to $1.73 in pre-market trading.
- HUYA Inc. HUYA shares declined 9.4% to $3.29 in pre-market trading.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU shares fell 7.9% to $3.37 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU shares fell 7.2% to $67.91 in pre-market trading.
- Foot Locker, Inc. FL shares fell 6.5% to $30.19 in pre-market trading.
- Under Armour, Inc. UAA shares fell 5% to $8.82 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This: Nike, AAR And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.