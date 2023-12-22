Nike, AAR And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
NIKE, Inc. NKE posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but sales missed expectations. The company also stated that it is assessing opportunities to deliver up to $2 billion in cumulative cost savings during the next three years. Nike shares dipped 11.7% to $108.21 in after-hours trading.
Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB shares rose sharply in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company announced a new $515 million contract with a U.S. government customer. Rocket Lab shares jumped 15.6% to $5.12 in the after-hours trading session.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC named Maryann Mannen as President and John Quaid as Executive Vice President and CFO. Marathon Petroleum shares gained 0.4% to $153.33 in after-hours trading.
AAR Corp. AIR posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. AAR shares fell 1.4% to $69.80 in the after-hours trading session.
Galecto, Inc. GLTO shares surged in after-hours trading after the company announced topline results from a Phase 2a trial of GB2064 for the treatment of myelofibrosis. Galecto shares jumped 16% to $0.7187 in the after-hours trading session.
