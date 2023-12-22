Nike, AAR And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 22, 2023 4:37 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • NIKE posted mixed results for its second quarter.
  • AAR reported upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed estimates.
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

NIKE, Inc. NKE posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, but sales missed expectations. The company also stated that it is assessing opportunities to deliver up to $2 billion in cumulative cost savings during the next three years. Nike shares dipped 11.7% to $108.21 in after-hours trading.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB shares rose sharply in after-hours trading on Thursday after the company announced a new $515 million contract with a U.S. government customer. Rocket Lab shares jumped 15.6% to $5.12 in the after-hours trading session.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC named Maryann Mannen as President and John Quaid as Executive Vice President and CFO. Marathon Petroleum shares gained 0.4% to $153.33 in after-hours trading.

AAR Corp. AIR posted upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. AAR shares fell 1.4% to $69.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Galecto, Inc. GLTO shares surged in after-hours trading after the company announced topline results from a Phase 2a trial of GB2064 for the treatment of myelofibrosis. Galecto shares jumped 16% to $0.7187 in the after-hours trading session.

