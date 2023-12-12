Top 5 Utilities Stocks That Should Keep You Up At Night

Loading... Loading...

As of Dec. 12, 2023, five stocks in the utilities sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Genie Energy Ltd. GNE

On Nov. 6, Genie Energy reported a year-over-year increase in third-quarter revenue results and raised FY23 adjusted EBITDA guidance. Michael Stein, chief executive officer of Genie Energy, commented, "Our third quarter results were highlighted by record quarterly revenue and the strong bottom-line performance of our domestic energy supply business." The company’s stock jumped around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $27.33 .

RSI Value: 74.02

74.02 GNE Price Action: Shares of Genie Energy gained 3.1% to close at $27.32 on Monday.

DTE Energy Company DTE

On Nov. 1, DTE Energy reported worse-than-expected Q3 earnings results and lowered FY23 operating EPS guidance below estimates. “This year we were faced with unprecedented headwinds which impacted our 2023 operating EPS guidance, but through the incredible work of our highly engaged team, DTE continues to be in a good position to offset the majority of the challenges and continue to deliver for our customers, our community and our investors,” Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy Chairman and CEO, said. The company’s stock gained around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $122.41.

RSI Value: 75.23

75.23 DTE Price Action: Shares of DTE Energy gained 1.4% to close at $110.09 on Monday.

ALLETE, Inc. ALE

Allete is reportedly exploring selling the company after registering a 2% year-over-year decline in sales in the last reported quarter. The company’s stock jumped around 9% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $66.93.

RSI Value: 73.46

73.46 ALE Price Action: Shares of ALLETE fell 0.2% to close at $61.20 on Monday.

National Grid plc NGG

On Nov. 9, National Grid posted a decline in H1 EPS. The company’s stock gained around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week high is $74.48.

RSI Value: 72.24

72.24 NGG Price Action: Shares of National Grid gained 0.4% to close at $67.77 on Monday.

Duke Energy Corporation DUK

On Nov. 2, Duke Energy posted upbeat third-quarter earnings. The company’s stock jumped around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $106.43.

RSI Value: 76.18

76.18 DUK Price Action: Shares of Duke Energy gained 1% to close at $95.36 on Monday.

