Ulta Beauty Posts Upbeat Sales, Joins Elastic, Samsara And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks traded mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 50 points on Friday.

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA surged during Friday’s session as the company reported upbeat sales results for its third quarter and increased the lower end of its profit and sales projections for the full year.

The company also said CFO Scott Settersten plans to retire, effective April 1, 2024.

Ulta Beauty shares gained 10.8% to $471.97 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Elastic N.V. ESTC gained 32.8% to $106.72 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

UiPath Inc. PATH shares surged 23.8% to $24.46 after the company reported upbeat third-quarter financial results on Thursday.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT climbed 17.2% to $11.40 after it reported third-quarter FY23 results.

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK climbed 15.6% to $7.22 following FY23 results.

Samsara Inc. IOT gained 14.9% to $31.65 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance.

Olaplex Holdings Inc OLPX gained 13.8% to $2.48.

Domo Inc DOMO gained 12.3% to $10.66 following quarterly results.

Upstart Holdings Inc UPST climbed 8.8% to $29.13.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA gained 8.2% to $12.95 amid strength in crypto-related stocks as Bitcoin trades near 18-month highs.

Peloton Interactive Inc PTON gained 7.6% to $6.09.

Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN climbed 7.3% to $3.23.

HashiCorp Inc HCP gained 6.6% to $22.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp VAC gained 5.3% to $76.78.

