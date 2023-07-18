Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, Bank of America, And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2023 10:22 AM | 2 min read
  • D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS shares rose 15.1% to $2.9585. Benchmark, on Monday, maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $2 to $3.
  • Altice USA, Inc. ATUS gained 13% to $3.3106. Altice USA named CEO Dennis Mathew as Chairman.
  • Astronics Corporation ATRO climbed 12.6% to $20.89. Astronics reported above-consensus second-quarter preliminary revenue results.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE gained 12.3% to $4.0250.
  • The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW rose 12.2% to $65.79 following better-than-expected second-quarter results.
  • PacWest Bancorp PACW surged 11.5% to $9.19.
  • Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS gained 11.8% to $7.83.
  • Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST rose 10.8% to $2.66. The company announced the expansion of its Colorado energy division to a new facility in Windsor, Colorado.
  • Amarin Corporation plc AMRN climbed 10.3% to $1.4450.
  • Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM gained 9.7% to $32.31 after the company posted upbeat second-quarter results and raised quarterly dividend.
  • Transocean Ltd. RIG climbed 8.8% to $8.63. Transocean secured $518 million ultra-deepwater drillship contract.
  • Nikola Corporation NKLA rose 8.2% to $2.5200.
  • XPO, Inc. XPO gained 7.7% to $67.00.
  • Precigen, Inc. PGEN climbed 7.1% to $1.4027.
  • DISH Network Corporation DISH gained 7% to $6.93.
  • Morgan Stanley MS rose 5.8% to $91.37 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Bank of America Corporation BAC rose 4.2% to $30.63 following strong second-quarter results.

 

