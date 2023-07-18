Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, Bank of America, And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

- D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS shares rose 15.1% to $2.9585. Benchmark, on Monday, maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $2 to $3.
- Altice USA, Inc. ATUS gained 13% to $3.3106. Altice USA named CEO Dennis Mathew as Chairman.
- Astronics Corporation ATRO climbed 12.6% to $20.89. Astronics reported above-consensus second-quarter preliminary revenue results.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE gained 12.3% to $4.0250.
- The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW rose 12.2% to $65.79 following better-than-expected second-quarter results.
- PacWest Bancorp PACW surged 11.5% to $9.19.
- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. TDS gained 11.8% to $7.83.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST rose 10.8% to $2.66. The company announced the expansion of its Colorado energy division to a new facility in Windsor, Colorado.
- Amarin Corporation plc AMRN climbed 10.3% to $1.4450.
- Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM gained 9.7% to $32.31 after the company posted upbeat second-quarter results and raised quarterly dividend.
- Transocean Ltd. RIG climbed 8.8% to $8.63. Transocean secured $518 million ultra-deepwater drillship contract.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA rose 8.2% to $2.5200.
- XPO, Inc. XPO gained 7.7% to $67.00.
- Precigen, Inc. PGEN climbed 7.1% to $1.4027.
- DISH Network Corporation DISH gained 7% to $6.93.
- Morgan Stanley MS rose 5.8% to $91.37 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Bank of America Corporation BAC rose 4.2% to $30.63 following strong second-quarter results.
