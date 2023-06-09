Elon Musk Questions Justice System's Differential Treatment Of Trump: '...They Will Lose Public Trust'

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk reacted to former President Donald Trump‘s recent indictment in the Mar-A-Lago probe.

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to reply to a tweet from a user sharing Trump’s posts from Truth Social, where the former president announced that his legal team had been told he was indicted in the Mar-a-Lago documents probe and was summoned to appear in the Miami federal court on Tuesday.

The billionaire, questioning the DOJ's indictment of the former president, said there seems to be a greater interest in investigating Trump than other politicians. "Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement or they will lose public trust," he added.

Why It Matters: Trump on Thursday became the first U.S. president to face federal charges for mishandling classified documents. The former president and his Republican colleagues have criticized DOJ for targeting the front-runner GOP candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

After Trump announced his indictment news, a slew of Republicans took to Twitter to dismiss the investigation and called it "an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial power.”

Trump’s announcement came a day after federal prosecutors informed his lawyers that the former U.S. leader is the target of the probe into his handling of classified documents.

Trump's attorney Jim Trusty told CNN that the ex-president faces seven counts in the classified documents indictment, including a "break out from an Espionage Act charge" and "several obstruction-based-type charges and then false-statement charges."

