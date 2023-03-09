Trump Likely To Face Criminal Charges In Stormy Daniels Case, Prosecutors Indicate: NYT

Donald Trump’s lawyers were given the signal by the Manhattan district attorney’s office recently that the former president could face criminal charges in a case involving the payment of hush money to the porn star Stormy Daniels.

What Happened: The development is a sign that prosecutors are near to indicting the 76-year-old Trump, reported The New York Times, citing four people familiar with the matter.

The prosecutors reportedly offered Trump an opportunity to testify next week before the grand jury that has been assembled in the potential case. The offer is usually an indication that indictment is near and it would be out of the ordinary for the district attorney Alvin Bragg to notify Trump without seeking to charge him.

Notably, Bragg has yet to complete the grand jury presentation and the district attorney could decide against indicting the former president, reported the Times.

Why It Matters: Potential defendants have the right to face a grand jury in New York before they are indicted but Trump has the choice to decline to do so. His lawyers can also privately hold talks with prosecutors in order to fend off possible charges, noted the Times.

Even if Trump is indicted, a conviction may be difficult as the case against him is predicated on an untested legal theory and amounts to a low-level felony. He faces a maximum of four years in prison, according to the Times.

The case involves a payment of $130,000, which Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen admitted he paid Daniels days before the November 2016 Election Day using his personal funds.

