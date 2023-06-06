Former President Donald Trump strongly criticized former White House lawyer Ty Cobb, threatening legal action against him.

What Happened: Trump on Monday took to his social media platform Truth Social to vent his anger against his former lawyer, who has repeatedly been saying that the former president is in serious legal jeopardy in the investigation of classified documents hoarded at Mar-a-Lago.

“Ty Cobb is a disgruntled former Lawyer, who represented me long ago, and knows absolutely nothing about the Boxes Hoax being perpetrated upon me by the DOJ for purposes of interfering with the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election, where I am substantially leading all ‘comers,’ including Republicans and Democrats,” Trump said.

“His words are angry, nasty, and libelous, only because I did not continue using him (and paying him), and for good reason,” Trump added.

“He will be held legally responsible for his false statements!”

This came after last month Cobb said the ex-president would “go to jail” for his attempts to conceal the classified documents.

Why It Matters: The former U.S. leader's alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Florida estate is among several cases under investigation by the DOJ and special counsel Jack Smith.

Despite several pieces of evidence pointing otherwise, Trump also asserts his innocence in the case. The former president contends that he had the authority to possess the documents at his residence since he had declassified them before he departed from the White House.

