Donald Trump Becomes First President In History To Face Federal Charges

Former President Donald Trump will face federal charges for his mishandling of classified documents.

Multiple news outlets, as well as the former president himself, confirmed the charges.

This makes Trump the first president to face criminal charges at this level in history.

The 45th president will be indicted on seven charges, according to CNN, who spoke to two sources.

Trump appeared to confirm the matter Thursday evening on Truth Social, writing that the Biden Administration informed his attorney that he has been indicted "seemingly over the Boxes Hoax." He then pointed blame at President Joe Biden for having "1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania... documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette.”

The special counsel in the case, led by special prosecutor Jack Smith, declined to comment, according to the outlet.

The Backdrop: Since it was reported that Trump was likely to face charges after Memorial Day weekend, leaks in the case against him have been made public. Information from sources included that tapes of Trump admitting that he had a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran, recently came to light.

Recordings that Trump’s attorney made in the case against him are also, reportedly, in the hands of Smith. And the special counsel has been looking into whether an employee who emptied a pool and subsequently flooded a computer server room at Mar-a-Lago had done so intentionally to cover up evidence.

If confirmed, Trump’s indictment will not only mark the first time a president or former President of the United States has faced this level of criminal charges but will serve as the second time Trump has been indicated this year, after having been arraigned for mishandling documents in relation to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

