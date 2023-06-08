Republicans and Democrats were swift to respond to the announcement of former President Donald Trump‘s indictment relating to his handling of classified documents.

What Happened: After Trump on Truth Social announced that he has been indicted in the Mar-A-Lago probe, the lawmaker’s reactions predominantly followed party lines, with Republicans rallying to support the former president and Democrats seizing the opportunity to criticize the potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

Republican Elise Stefanik took to Twitter to share her statement calling the federal charges a "sham indictment of the former president." She added that the indicted was politically motivated against President Joe Biden's leading opponent in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Republican Harriet Hageman tore apart Team Biden minutes after indictment news broke out. "In Joe Biden's America, the federal government is mobilized against political enemies in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial power," she said.

Democrat Gerry Connolly said, "No one is above the law," showing his support for the federal prosecutors’ decision.

Republican Jim Jordan tweeted in support of the ex-president, saying, "Sad day for America. God Bless President Trump."

"The chaos of Trump continues," Democrat Greg Landsman said on Twitter, adding, "What he's doing to this country, the extremism and danger he and his allies present, has to end. Only when those who support and enable him decide to be done with this toxic behavior will this all be behind us."

Why It Matters: Trump on Thursday became the first president to face federal charges for his mishandling of classified documents. A day before, he was notified by federal prosecutors that he is the target of an investigation after secretive documents were found at his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago.

While Trump's GOP presidential nomination opponents have riled against the ex-president on a series of issues, they have continued to argue that the former president's indictment would send a wrong message to the wider world. On Wednesday, former Vice President Mike Pence said Trump’s indictment would be “terribly divisive to the country” and urged the DOJ to resolve "these issues without an indictment."

