Donald Trump responded on Tuesday following Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s announcement of his presidential bid, where he criticized the former president.

What Happened: Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to call out Christie after the former N.J. governor referred to the ex-president as "a lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog."

See Also: Trump Berates Former Lawyer For ‘Angry, Nasty, And Libelous’ Words Against Him In Mar-A-Lago Probe

"The person I am talking about who is obsessed with the mirror, who never admits a mistake, who never admits a fault," Christie said, adding, "is Donald Trump."

Responding to the war of words, Trump said Christie's "boring" speech was "hard to watch," predicting a similar outcome for him as in the past elections in New Hampshire and New Jersey. "How many times did Chris Christie use the word small? Does he have a psychological problem with size? Actually, his speech was small, and not very good. It rambled all over the place, and nobody had a clue of what he was talking about. Hard to watch, boring, but that's what you get from a failed Governor (New Jersey) who left office with a 7% approval rating and then got run out of New Hampshire. This time, it won't be any different! "

See Also: Once A Trump Ally, Larry Elder Questions Ex-President's Appeal To Swing Voters: ‘Biden May Beat Him Again'

Why It Matters: Christie was a former Trump ally and endorsed the former president in 2016. He also helped Trump prepare for debates in 2020 against the incumbent President Joe Biden. However, his support waned as Trump spread conspiracy theories about the election fraud in 2020. He also criticized Trump for the Capitol attack and continued to voice his disapproval, while other Republicans softened their stance.

The former president is currently the front-running candidate in the Republican primary race for the nomination.

Read Also: Trump's Lawyer's Visit Justice Dept. — Ex-President Asks ‘How Can DOJ Possibly Charge Me…'