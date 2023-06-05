Lawyers representing Donald Trump on Monday met with special counsel Jack Smith at the U.S. Department of Justice.

What Happened: The meeting took place two weeks after it was requested by the Trump side to discuss Smith's investigations into the former president, reported The New York Times, citing people familiar with the matter.

The two Trump lawyers — James Trusty and Lindsey Halligan — were at the DoJ for almost two hours and declined comments to reporters, according to the Times.

The meeting did not reportedly include Attorney General Merrick B. Garland or Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco.

On Monday, Trump said on Truth Social, "How can DoJ possibly charge me, who did nothing wrong, when no other president's (sic) were charged."

Trump then went on to say that the investigation against him was the "greatest witch hunt of all time!"

Why It Matters: Trump's post on Truth Social signified that his legal team could have discussed an impending indictment with him, noted the Times.

The meeting reportedly took place at a time when prosecutors are exploring several lines of inquiry in the classified documents case.

Prosecutors are due to question a new witness in front of a Florida grand jury later in the week, according to the Times.

They are also reportedly interested in an event involving a pool at Mar-a-Lago, which was drained by a worker at the club and caused damage in a room where computer servers that contained digital logs for security cameras were stored, the Times reported.

It was reported earlier that prosecutors have a tape of Trump saying he kept classified papers on Iran after leaving office.

