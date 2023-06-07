Trump Mar-A-Lago Probe Intensifies With Addition Of Florida Grand Jury, Possible Charges Looming: Report

Federal prosecutors have reportedly initiated a probe into the potential mishandling of classified documents at former President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago estate, utilizing a Florida grand jury for investigation.

What Happened: Alongside the ongoing panel in Washington, the Associated Press reported that a separate grand jury has been convened in Florida to examine Trump’s handling of secretive documents, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The investigation focuses on the retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and potential obstruction linked to the FBI’s retrieval of these records. The reasons behind the utilization of an additional grand jury remain unclear.

Why It Matters: Witnesses, including Trump’s close aides, have provided testimony before the Washington grand jury over the past year.

However, the involvement of a separate grand jury in Florida suggests that prosecutors may be considering potential charges within that state.

The Department of Justice and special counsel Jack Smith are investigating multiple cases, including the alleged mishandling of classified documents at Trump’s Florida estate, with the Mar-a-Lago investigation reaching its final stages.

Despite contrary evidence, Trump maintains his innocence, asserting that he possessed the authority to retain the documents at his residence as he had declassified them before leaving the White House.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.