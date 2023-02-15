Why TripAdvisor Shares Are Trading Higher By 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. RNAZ shares rose 69.1% to $0.7948 in pre-market trading after the company requested withdrawal of registration statement.
- Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON rose 59.6% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Tuesday. Tenon Medical, during November, posted a Q3 loss of $0.28 per share.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VLON shares rose 44.6% to $0.94 in pre-market trading after dropping 26% on Tuesday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals and GRI Bio recently announced they entered into a merger agreement.
- Humanigen, Inc. HGEN rose 27.8% to $0.23 in pre-market trading. Humanigen received a notice of allowance for its U.S. patent application 16/652,977 titled "Methods of Treating Immunotherapy-Related Toxicity Using a GM-CSF Antagonist."
- Digital Ally, Inc. DGLY shares rose 16.6% to $4.73 in pre-market trading. Digital Ally requested withdrawal of registration statement.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA rose 16.3% to $0.99 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Tuesday.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. OSUR rose 16.2% to $5.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported a profit for the fourth quarter.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM rose 13.3% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Tuesday. BioSig Technologies reported the retirement of chief financial officer Steve Chaussy and named Steve Buhaly as his successor.
- Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP rose 10.2% to $27.70 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Airbnb, Inc. ABNB rose 9.2% to $131.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter and issued strong Q1 sales forecast.
Losers
- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd CRDO shares fell 47.4% to $10.19 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 revenue guidance below analyst estimates.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares dropped 22.3% to $0.8379 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems shares tumbled over 22% on Tuesday after the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Amesite Inc. AMST fell 20.6% to $0.4050 in pre-market trading. Amesite shares jumped around 82% on Tuesday after the company announced GPT-3 powered functionality to its AI toolkit for customers and users.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV fell 13.5% to $1.34 in pre-market after dropping 14% on Tuesday.
- Boxlight Corporation BOXL fell 9.2% to $0.5066 in pre-market trading. Boxlight shares climbed more than 39% on Tuesday after the company announced a share repurchase program.
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. TIVC fell 9% to $0.2036 in pre-market trading. Tivic Health Systems reported closing of public offering.
- Barclays PLC BCS fell 8.5% to $8.44 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 14% decline in annual profits.
- Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV shares fell 8.3% to $1.43 in pre-market trading. Blue Water Vaccines shares jumped 33% on Tuesday after a 13G filing showed Joseph Hernandez report an 18.43% passive stake in the company.
- Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO fell 8% to $1.38 in pre-market trading. Hempacco reported closing of upsized $7.245 million public offering including full exercise of over-allotment option.
- Devon Energy Corporation DVN fell 7.5% to $59.14 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 results.
Now Read This: Expert Says US inflation Is Likely To Be 'Far Stickier And Longer Lasting' As CPI Data Announced
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.