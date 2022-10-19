Abbott Laboratories, M&T Bank And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. OLPX shares dipped 50.4% to $4.8599 after the company issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC declined 19.8% to $118.49 after the company reported preliminary Q3 EPS results are lower year over year. The company also lowered its FY22 net sales growth guidance and net income margin.

EQRx, Inc. EQRX dropped 17.6% to $4.5350.

Repligen Corporation RGEN fell 12.3% to $181.38.

M&T Bank Corporation MTB fell 12.5% to $165.60 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

KE Holdings Inc. BEKE dropped 11.5% to $10.78.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO declined 10.8% to $53.64 following Q4 results.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM fell 10.4% to $5.28.

Rumble Inc. RUM dropped 9.3% to $8.27.

Carvana Co. CVNA fell 8.8% to $16.75. Wells Fargo maintained Carvana with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $35 to $30.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. MRVI fell 7.8% to $18.10. Maravai LifeSciences temporarily reinstated Carl Hull as CEO amidst pending noncompetition litigation.

THOR Industries, Inc. THO dropped 7.4% to $75.29. Thor Industries Board of Directors recently approved a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.45 from $0.43.

Li Auto Inc. LI fell 7.3% to $17.53.

Abbott Laboratories ABT dropped 7.1% to $97.53 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raising guidance. The company's Q3 sales decreased 4.7% year over year.

dropped 7.1% to $97.53 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raising guidance. The company's Q3 sales decreased 4.7% year over year. Comerica Incorporated CMA fell 6.7% to $69.36 following Q3 results.