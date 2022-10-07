Why Avenue Therapeutics Is Trading Lower By 59%; Here Are 31 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. NVIV shares rose 42.3% to $11.36 in pre-market trading after jumping 83% on Thursday.
- HEXO Corp. HEXO rose 26.9% to $0.2719 in pre-market trading. Shares of HEXO traded higher by 17% on Thursday after President Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform, which mentioned pardoning 'all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.'
- Akanda Corp. AKAN rose 20.8% to $0.50 in pre-market trading.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV rose 19.2% to $0.65 in pre-market trading. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
- Akerna Corp. KERN rose 18.2% to $0.1350 in pre-market trading. The company’s stock jumped around 18% on Thursday after President Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform, which mentioned pardoning 'all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.'
- Inventiva S.A. IVA rose 15.8% to $4.82 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Thursday.
- Bright Green Corporation BGXX rose 15.2% to $1.14 in pre-market trading. Bright Green recently reported close of transaction with Alterola Biotech.
- Ambac Financial Group, Inc AMBC rose 13.4% to $14.51 in pre-market trading. Ambac settled RMBS litigations against Bank Of America for $1.84 billion.
- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY rose 12.7% to $1.84 in pre-market trading. The company released October investor presentation on Thursday.
- The Valens Company Inc. VLNS rose 12.6% to $1.00 in pre-market trading. The Valens Company is expected to issue its Q3 financial results on Thursday, October 13, 2022, before market open.
- Locafy Limited LCFY rose 11.5% to $0.63 in pre-market trading after jumping around 13% on Thursday. Locafy recently announced it officially launched Brand Boost.
- Aehr Test Systems AEHR rose 11.1% to $15.41 in pre-market trading as the company posted better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.
- cbdMD, Inc. YCBD rose 10.7% to $0.31 in pre-market trading after surging 14% on Thursday.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN rose 10.5% to $0.6490 in pre-market trading. Cyclerion shares dropped 37% on Thursday after the company announced a mitochondrial disease-focused strategy.
- Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO rose 8.9% to $7.69 in pre-market trading. Payoneer Global will replace Lantheus Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective on Wednesday, October 12.
- Atlas Corp. ATCO rose 7.3% to $15.07 in pre-market trading. Poseidon Acquisition continued discussions to acquire all common shares of Atlas not controlled by consortium members for $15.50 per share in cash.
- DraftKings Inc. DKNG rose 7% to $17.17 in pre-market trading on the buzz surrounding a large partnership with Walt Disney’s ESPN.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS rose 6.3% to $4.56 in pre-market trading after reports said the company was planning to buy back $3 billion of its debt as part of its plans to streamline following questions about its financial health.
Losers
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI fell 59% to $2.58 in pre-market trading. Avenue Therapeutics priced its 3.6 million unit offering at $3.30 per unit.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK fell 20.4% to $3.32 in pre-market trading. Argo intends to raise around £24 million ($27 million) via proposed subscription with a strategic investor.
- Green Giant Inc. GGE shares fell 19.2% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after jumping 161% on Thursday.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB fell 19% to $0.1850 in pre-market trading. Statera Biopharma said it has completed Fiscal 2021 audit and filed Form 10-K.
- PureTech Health plc PRTC fell 18.2% to $25.36 in pre-market trading. Puretech Health confirmed that it has exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals with Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible combination.
- Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG shares fell 17.7% to $0.7403 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Thursday.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY fell 16.9% to $3.78 in pre-market trading after jumping around 65% on Thursday.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles, Inc. AMV shares fell 12.1% to $21.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 95% on Thursday.
- FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR fell 12.1% to $6.31 in pre-market trading after declining 19% on Thursday.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI fell 11.7% to $0.5917 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Thursday.
- Agrify Corporation AGFY shares fell 11.1% to $0.48 in pre-market trading. Agrify issued statement refuting lawsuit from defaulted customer Bud & Mary's Cultivation.
- Levi Strauss & Co LEVI fell 5.3% to $15.08 in pre-market trading. Levi Strauss reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday, but lowered its full-year profit view.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD fell 5.3% to $64.28 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its sales guidance for the third quarter.
