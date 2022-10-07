ñol

Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group And Other Big Gainers From Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 7, 2022 2:58 AM | 2 min read
Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, Cronos Group And Other Big Gainers From Thursday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Thursday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

  • Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY gained 30.9% to settle at $3.90. Shares of cannabis companies traded higher after President Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform, which mentioned pardoning 'all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.'
  • Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB surged 25.7% to close at $6.22 after the company announced it has entered into a co-promotion agreement with Sanofi U.S. for the launch of its lead investigational drug candidate teplizumab.
  • Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL gained 24.6% to close at $19.12 following upbeat Q1 results.
  • SNDL Inc. SNDL rose 23.5% to close at $2.79. Shares of cannabis companies traded higher after President Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform, which mentioned pardoning 'all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.'
  • Canopy Growth Corporation CGC jumped 22.2% to close at $3.75. Shares of cannabis companies traded higher after President Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform, which mentioned pardoning 'all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.'
  • Agenus Inc. AGEN climbed 18.1% to close at $2.80.
  • Compass, Inc. COMP rose 16.1% to close at $2.96.
  • Innovid Corp. CTV gained 15.7% to settle at $2.72.
  • PureTech Health plc PRTC gained 14.8% to close at $31.01.
  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN gained 13.6% to close at $26.33.
  • Cronos Group Inc. CRON jumped 13.5% to close at $3.36. Shares of cannabis companies traded higher after President Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform, which mentioned pardoning 'all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.'
  • Perion Network Ltd. PERI gained 13% to close at $23.01. Perion issued preliminary Q3 results. The company said it sees Q3 revenue of $158 million.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL rose 12.7% to close at $6.46.
  • Roivant Sciences Ltd. ROIV gained 11.5% to close at $4.53.
  • TOP Financial Group Limited TOP rose 10.2% to close at $17.90.
  • Berry Corporation BRY gained 9.4% to settle at $9.30.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 4.9% to close at $25.83. Goldman Sachs upgraded Pinterest from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $24 to $31.

