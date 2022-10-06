ñol

Why WISeKey International Is Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 6, 2022 6:17 AM | 4 min read
Gainers

  • Statera Biopharma, Inc. STAB rose 89.4% to $0.2655 in pre-market trading. Statera Biopharma was recently granted European patent number EP3206708 titled "Methods And Compositions For The Treatment Of Radiation-Related Disorders."
  • Code Chain New Continent Limited CCNC shares rose 68.7% to $0.2836 in pre-market trading.
  • Zovio Inc ZVO rose 31.8% to $0.1932 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Wednesday.
  • Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. CSCW rose 30.2% to $2.33 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Wednesday.
  • Green Giant Inc. GGE rose 27.5% to $0.9187 in pre-market trading after dipping 29% on Wednesday.
  • First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. FHS rose 22.8% to $0.78 in pre-market trading. First High-School Education Group recently declared a cash dividend of US$0.0146 per ordinary share (US$0.0437 per ADS).
  • WISeKey International Holding AG WKEY rose 20.8% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported 9-Month preliminary results, The company reported revenue of $20.5 million, a 69% increase from the year-ago period.
  • Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY rose 18.4% to $3.27 in pre-market trading after jumping 93% on Wednesday. Pineapple Energy recently named Eric Ingvaldson as new Chief Financial Officer.
  • Spruce Biosciences, Inc. SPRB rose 17.9% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Wednesday.
  • ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. CNET rose 16.7% to $1.12 in pre-market trading. ZW Data Action Technologies, last month, announced the planned acquisition of Henan Baodun.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL rose 15% to $0.7180 in pre-market trading. RedHill Biopharma recently announced study results showing in vitro efficacy against the currently dominant omicron COVID-19 sub-variant BA.5, by both RedHill's broad-acting investigational antivirals once-daily RHB-107 (upamostat) and twice-daily opaganib.
  • iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI rose 11.4% to $0.8302 in pre-market trading after jumping around 25% on Wednesday.
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP rose 10.3% to $0.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Biohaven Ltd. BHVN rose 10.1% to $13.49 in pre-market trading. Pfizer recently completed acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals.
  • Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY rose 9.7% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. Innovative Eyewear recently announced Multi-year global licensing agreement of the Nautica brand for smart eyewear.
  • ASAP, Inc. WTRH rose 8.5% to $0.1812 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
  • Humanigen, Inc. HGEN rose 6.2% to $0.2146 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Tuesday.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 5.3% to $25.94 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs upgraded Pinterest from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $24 to $31.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .


Losers

  • Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI fell 18.2% to $4.32 in pre-market trading. B of A Securities recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $7 price target..
  • Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. CNTQ fell 15.5% to $18.50 in pre-market trading after jumping around 103% on Wednesday.
  • American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB shares fell 15.3% to $0.4233 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Wednesday.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN fell 14.7% to $0.2830 in pre-market trading after jumping 72% on Wednesday.
  • Top Ships Inc. TOPS shares fell 13.2% to $8.58 in pre-market trading after jumping 82% on Wednesday. TOP Ships recently announced 1H FY22 revenue of $38.8 million.
  • Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR fell 12.4% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after jumping over 17% on Wednesday.
  • FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR fell 12.3% to $7.73 in pre-market trading after jumping 29% on Wednesday.
  • Nauticus Robotics, Inc. KITT shares fell 11.1% to $5.62 in pre-market trading. Nauticus Robotics shares jumped 96% on Wednesday after the company announced it has been awarded a second multi-million dollar contract by the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit for the development of an amphibious unmanned system.
  • Versus Systems Inc. VS fell 11% to $0.2005 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Wednesday.
  • Lottery.com Inc LTRY fell 9.7% to $0.2529 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
  • Partner Communications Company Ltd PTNR shares fell 5.9% to $7.29 in pre-market trading.

